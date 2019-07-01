BidaskClub Lowers Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Criteo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Criteo from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie lowered Criteo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.54 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.09.

Get Criteo alerts:

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98. Criteo has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $36.66.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $235.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after purchasing an additional 405,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 36,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 256,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 176,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.