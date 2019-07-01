Bicycle Therapeutics Limited’s (NASDAQ:BCYC) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Bicycle Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:BCYC) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bicycle Therapeutics had issued 4,333,333 shares in its public offering on May 23rd. The total size of the offering was $60,666,662 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

BCYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BCYC opened at $10.06 on Monday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

In other news, Director Deborah Harland acquired 385,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,399,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Fund V. Lp Sv acquired 385,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $5,400,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

