Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €65.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €75.55 ($87.85).

ETR BAS opened at €63.92 ($74.33) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58. Basf has a 12 month low of €57.35 ($66.69) and a 12 month high of €84.91 ($98.73). The stock has a market cap of $58.71 billion and a PE ratio of 13.28.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

