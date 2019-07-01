Barclays Reaffirms Equal weight Rating for Hunting (LON:HTG)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock.
HTG has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 756 ($9.88) target price on shares of Hunting in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hunting in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hunting to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 786 ($10.27).
HTG opened at GBX 510.50 ($6.67) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.23 million and a PE ratio of 9.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 527.62. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 448 ($5.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 883.50 ($11.54). The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
About Hunting
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.
