Barclays Reaffirms Equal weight Rating for Hunting (LON:HTG)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock.

HTG has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 756 ($9.88) target price on shares of Hunting in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hunting in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hunting to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 786 ($10.27).

HTG opened at GBX 510.50 ($6.67) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.23 million and a PE ratio of 9.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 527.62. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 448 ($5.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 883.50 ($11.54). The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other Hunting news, insider Peter Rose sold 52,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total transaction of £259,152.40 ($338,628.51). Also, insider Keith Lough acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.85) per share, with a total value of £15,720 ($20,540.96).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

