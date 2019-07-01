Barclays Increases Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Price Target to GBX 410

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rentokil Initial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 374.56 ($4.89).

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 397.50 ($5.19) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 400.70 ($5.24). The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion and a PE ratio of -75.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 384.65.

In related news, insider Richard Solomons purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £97,500 ($127,401.02).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

