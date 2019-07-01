Bank of America Cuts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $185.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on 3M from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Argus cut 3M from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.15.

Shares of MMM opened at $173.34 on Thursday. 3M has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.27). 3M had a return on equity of 57.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $176.26 per share, for a total transaction of $176,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $705,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Dillon acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.50 per share, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,200 shares of company stock worth $559,260. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of 3M by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of 3M by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

