Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NYSE SAN opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.15. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 85.6% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 15.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 53.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 5.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

