AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives $6.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.22. 350,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,007. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $171.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. AXT has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $9.38.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. AXT had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. AXT’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AXT by 507.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AXT by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AXT by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AXT by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AXT by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 22,968 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

