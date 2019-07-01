Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACB. Cowen started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. GMP Securities raised Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Aurora Cannabis from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.86.

NYSE:ACB opened at $7.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.17 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $12.52.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Aurora Cannabis had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 122.65%. The company had revenue of $49.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.92 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 586.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth $27,000. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 1,033.3% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth $35,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

