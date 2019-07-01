Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $47.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Audentes Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.92.

Shares of NASDAQ BOLD opened at $37.86 on Friday. Audentes Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $42.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.23). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Audentes Therapeutics will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Suyash Prasad sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $369,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,167.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $793,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,001 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,137.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

