Ashford Hospitality Prime (NYSE:AHP) & Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ashford Hospitality Prime (NYSE:AHP) and Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Ashford Hospitality Prime pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust pays out 81.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ashford Hospitality Prime has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

68.6% of Ashford Hospitality Prime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Ashford Hospitality Prime shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Prime and Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Prime N/A N/A N/A Corenergy Infrastructure Trust 44.64% 12.06% 6.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ashford Hospitality Prime and Corenergy Infrastructure Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Prime 0 0 0 0 N/A Corenergy Infrastructure Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a consensus price target of $3.71, suggesting a potential downside of 90.65%. Given Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corenergy Infrastructure Trust is more favorable than Ashford Hospitality Prime.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Prime and Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Prime N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Corenergy Infrastructure Trust $89.23 million 5.69 $43.71 million $3.70 10.72

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Ashford Hospitality Prime.

Summary

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust beats Ashford Hospitality Prime on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford Hospitality Prime

Ashford Hospitality Prime is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

