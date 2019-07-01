Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Rating Lowered to Reduce at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) to a reduce rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARW. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 534 ($6.98) price target on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 312.33 ($4.08).

Arrow Global Group stock opened at GBX 227 ($2.97) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 212.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 578.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Arrow Global Group has a 1 year low of GBX 166.20 ($2.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 270.50 ($3.53). The company has a market cap of $401.47 million and a P/E ratio of 8.66.

In other news, insider Dave Sutherland acquired 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950 ($13,001.44).

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

