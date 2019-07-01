Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,100 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the May 15th total of 486,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.65.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, insider Michael P. O’hara bought 6,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Cherry bought 5,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 353,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after buying an additional 34,074 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 25,909 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,664,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

AHH opened at $16.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $867.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.50. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 13.03.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $30.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

