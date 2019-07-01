argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of argenx from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $154.00 target price on shares of argenx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of argenx from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.91.

argenx stock opened at $141.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.17. argenx has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $142.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in argenx by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 770,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,169,000 after purchasing an additional 454,046 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,659,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,999,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,705,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,903,000 after buying an additional 212,904 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

