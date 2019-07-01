Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded to Buy at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASC. ValuEngine upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price target on Ardmore Shipping and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.68.

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $8.15 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $269.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 296,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,680,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 210,973 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

