Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Short Interest Down 5.6% in June

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,257,300 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 7,685,300 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $303.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $82,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,128,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,315,093.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Redd Hugh purchased 2,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,405.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,730,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,304.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,389,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,290,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,555,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,160,000 after buying an additional 1,063,975 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 929,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 572,233 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.
