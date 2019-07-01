Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Short Interest Down 5.6% in June

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,257,300 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 7,685,300 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $303.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $82,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,128,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,315,093.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Redd Hugh purchased 2,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,405.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,730,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,304.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,389,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,290,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,555,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,160,000 after buying an additional 1,063,975 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 929,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 572,233 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

