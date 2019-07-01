Analyzing THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH (NASDAQ:TBRG) & AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH (NASDAQ:TBRG) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH alerts:

79.0% of THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH N/A 0.81% 0.78% AgroFresh Solutions -18.51% -8.47% -3.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH and AgroFresh Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH 0 0 2 0 3.00 AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 4 0 2.80

THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.82%. AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus price target of $5.68, indicating a potential upside of 276.16%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH and AgroFresh Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH N/A N/A $1.52 million ($0.14) -74.50 AgroFresh Solutions $178.79 million 0.43 -$30.06 million ($0.56) -2.70

THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgroFresh Solutions. THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AgroFresh Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH

Thunder Bridge Acquisition, Ltd. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.