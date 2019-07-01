Analyzing Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) & Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (OTCMKTS:NGVC)

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.5% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.9% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Empire and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire 0 0 0 0 N/A Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 1 1 2 0 2.25

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 92.37%. Given Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is more favorable than Empire.

Profitability

This table compares Empire and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire N/A N/A N/A Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 1.15% 6.83% 3.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Empire and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage $849.04 million 0.27 $12.66 million $0.37 27.16

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has higher revenue and earnings than Empire.

Summary

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage beats Empire on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations. It also owns interest in Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust, an open-ended Canadian real estate investment trust to sell and leaseback a portfolio of 19 retail properties; and various equity accounted interests in Genstar real estate partnerships that develop residential real estate properties in Ontario, Western Canada, and the United States. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Stellarton, Canada.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products. Its stores also provide private label dietary supplements; body care products comprising cosmetics, skin care, hair care, fragrance, and personal care products containing natural and organic ingredients; pet care and food products; books and handouts; and household and general merchandise, including cleaning supplies, paper products, and dish and laundry soaps, as well as other common household products, such as diapers. The company operates its retail stores under the Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage trademark. As of February 7, 2019, it operated approximately 152 stores in 19 states. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

