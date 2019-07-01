Analysts Set TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) PT at $31.15

Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.15.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.45 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

FTI stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,059,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,892. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in TechnipFMC by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,028,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,888,000 after acquiring an additional 240,890 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,834,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $210,592,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,029,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 141.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,977,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

