Analysts Set HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Target Price at $194.40

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $194.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,191. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.60. HubSpot has a one year low of $108.39 and a one year high of $192.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -171.33 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hunter Madeley sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $127,730.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,321,825.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,275 shares of company stock worth $6,833,989 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Norges Bank bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $52,232,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in HubSpot by 2,435.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 388,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,549,000 after acquiring an additional 372,700 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $15,397,000. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in HubSpot by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 309,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,875,000 after acquiring an additional 104,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in HubSpot by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,171,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,778,000 after acquiring an additional 95,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.