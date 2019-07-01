Analysts Set Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Price Target at $147.40

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COHR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Coherent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Coherent from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Coherent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Coherent by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Coherent by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coherent by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Coherent by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COHR traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.58. The stock had a trading volume of 373,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,165. Coherent has a 12 month low of $90.10 and a 12 month high of $192.37. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.39.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.01). Coherent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $372.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coherent will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

