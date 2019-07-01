Analysts Expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) Will Post Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) will post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.00). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.56) to ($4.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($4.73). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDGL shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 311,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,949 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,699,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 87,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,282,000. Institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDGL traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.92. 7,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,763. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.45. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $89.83 and a 1 year high of $315.00. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

