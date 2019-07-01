Analysts Anticipate Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.08. Owens & Minor reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

OMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.21.

NYSE:OMI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.18. 783,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,587. The stock has a market cap of $201.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.74. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 0.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 159,300.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

