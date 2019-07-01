Analysts Anticipate Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) will report sales of $3.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Jaguar Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.09 million. Jaguar Health posted sales of $880,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 246.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Jaguar Health will report full-year sales of $14.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.90 million to $15.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $32.80 million, with estimates ranging from $29.10 million to $36.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jaguar Health.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($12.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.29) by $0.70. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 667.59% and a negative return on equity of 372.84%. The business had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JAGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

JAGX traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $4.84. 121,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,951. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $175.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jaguar Health (JAGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.