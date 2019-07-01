Analysts Anticipate Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) will report $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.67. Bonanza Creek Energy reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $7.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $9.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.79). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $72.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.19 million.

BCEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE BCEI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.78. 243,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,613. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth about $6,721,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,009,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

