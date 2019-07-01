Analysts Anticipate Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) will report $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $131.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.29 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 37.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NYSE:NTB traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,714. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.14. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $53.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

