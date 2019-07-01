Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AIF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.50.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Shares of AIF opened at C$32.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.76. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$21.67 and a 1-year high of C$32.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Altus Group will post 1.6900001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Niall Mcsweeney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.55, for a total value of C$59,102.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,866 shares in the company, valued at C$1,000,774.17.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.