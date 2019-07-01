Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $107.53 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AYX. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Alteryx to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.97.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $109.12 on Thursday. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $111.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.60, a P/E/G ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Alteryx’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $131,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 37,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $3,688,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,782.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,596 shares of company stock worth $10,074,334. Insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $509,000. Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $4,976,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Alteryx by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 493.6% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 79,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 66,337 shares in the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.