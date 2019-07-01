Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.57.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

In other news, insider ‘T Noordende Alexander M. Van sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total value of $1,422,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,756,348.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Rowland sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $875,056.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,055.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,576 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,483. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $825,602,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,830,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $963,143,000 after buying an additional 2,217,910 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,270,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,103,668,000 after buying an additional 1,173,313 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,169,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,866,000 after buying an additional 893,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,338,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,659,000 after buying an additional 557,879 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.87. 2,397,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,713. The company has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture has a one year low of $132.63 and a one year high of $187.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.62.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

