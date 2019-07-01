$641.66 Million in Sales Expected for Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) will announce $641.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $635.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $651.40 million. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $655.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.29. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $696.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCII shares. BidaskClub downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ RCII traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,455. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.55.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,898,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2,935.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,385,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,742 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 5,333,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,351,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 876,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,194,000 after acquiring an additional 575,452 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,507,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

