$40.32 Million in Sales Expected for KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) to announce sales of $40.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KVH Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.49 million. KVH Industries posted sales of $43.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KVH Industries will report full-year sales of $170.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $168.01 million to $172.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $180.40 million, with estimates ranging from $175.92 million to $188.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KVH Industries.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.06 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KVHI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

In related news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 2,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $25,154.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,906,387. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,905 shares of company stock worth $105,153. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KVHI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in KVH Industries by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KVH Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in KVH Industries by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its holdings in KVH Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 224,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KVH Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.60. 63,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,209. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.35 million, a PE ratio of -88.33 and a beta of 0.87. KVH Industries has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $14.15.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

