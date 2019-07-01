$39.91 Million in Sales Expected for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) will announce sales of $39.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.31 million and the lowest is $39.31 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. reported sales of $36.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will report full year sales of $159.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.09 million to $160.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $170.86 million, with estimates ranging from $157.56 million to $180.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monmouth R.E. Inv..

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.31 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 2.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

NYSE:MNR traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 307,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,673. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.64. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $17.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

In other news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 894,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,481,553.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,362 shares of company stock worth $32,041. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the first quarter worth approximately $691,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 17.3% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,057,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,938,000 after buying an additional 156,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the first quarter worth approximately $9,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

