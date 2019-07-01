$27.51 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will announce sales of $27.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.48 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $65.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year sales of $106.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.19 million to $110.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $114.06 million, with estimates ranging from $107.80 million to $122.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.93 million. Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 59.95%.

CPLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on Capital Product Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goodman Financial Corp raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 973,494 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 23,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 28.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPLP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 87,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,055. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.98. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $22.57.

Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

