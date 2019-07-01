$1.83 EPS Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the highest is $1.95. PPG Industries posted earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on PPG Industries from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.89.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.38. 8,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,127. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $94.37 and a twelve month high of $121.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $267,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.16, for a total transaction of $72,225.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 49.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

