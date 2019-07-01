-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Liberty Media Formula One Series C posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liberty Media Formula One Series C.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.27 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWONK stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 19,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.26 and a beta of 0.98. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

