$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Joint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Joint had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 109.02%. The business had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million.

Several research firms recently commented on JYNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Joint in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Joint from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. DA Davidson set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Joint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Joint from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of Joint stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,661. Joint has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $250.89 million, a P/E ratio of 472.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 10,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $167,727.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,422.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Amos, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $64,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,391.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Joint by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 103,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Joint by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Joint by 3.0% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 53,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Joint in the first quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Joint by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 190,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

