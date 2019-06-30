zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ZO1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €115.00 ($133.72).

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of ZO1 opened at €119.80 ($139.30) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €105.55. The firm has a market cap of $855.69 million and a P/E ratio of -462.55. zooplus has a one year low of €90.20 ($104.88) and a one year high of €170.30 ($198.02).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.