Zoo Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Zoo Digital Group (LON:ZOO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON ZOO opened at GBX 63 ($0.82) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 million and a PE ratio of -9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.68. Zoo Digital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 174.50 ($2.28).

Get Zoo Digital Group alerts:

In other Zoo Digital Group news, insider Phillip Blundell purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,373.45).

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions to simplify the management of global distribution operations for creative organizations in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Licensing.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Zoo Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoo Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.