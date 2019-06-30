Zacks: R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $6.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given R C M Technologies an industry rank of 194 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCMT shares. ValuEngine downgraded R C M Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley started coverage on R C M Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RCMT stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $4.00. 67,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. R C M Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.44.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. R C M Technologies had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that R C M Technologies will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,306 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 1.46% of R C M Technologies worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

About R C M Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

