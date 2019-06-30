Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zosano Pharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a transdermal micro needle patch system to deliver formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of a variety of indications. The Company’s lead product candidates include Weekly ZP-PTH for severe osteoporosis; ZP-Glucagon for severe hypoglycemia and ZP-Triptan, for migraine. Zosano Pharma Corporation is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

ZSAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Zosano Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $3.66 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Zosano Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.54.

Zosano Pharma stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a market cap of $57.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.61. Zosano Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Peter Walker acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 280,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma stock. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Zosano Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

