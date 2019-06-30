Zacks Investment Research Upgrades resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

resTORbio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. The company's program consists of rapamycin complex 1 pathway to treat aging-related diseases and conditions. Its lead product candidate, RTB101 is an orally administered, small molecule, potent TORC1 inhibitor which is in clinical stage. resTORbio, Inc. is based in BOSTON, United States.

TORC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Svb Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of resTORbio in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of resTORbio in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of resTORbio in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TORC opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. resTORbio has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $366.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.85.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that resTORbio will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in resTORbio in the first quarter worth $29,440,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in resTORbio by 34.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,868,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 728,566 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in resTORbio by 29.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,271,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 287,769 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in resTORbio by 28.1% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,184 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in resTORbio by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 332,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

