Zacks Investment Research Lowers Unilever (NYSE:UN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever is one of the world’s largest consumer products companies. They produce and market a wide range of foods, home and personal care products. Their leading brands include Dove, Lipton, Magnum, Omo and Rama. They are the number one producer of frozen foods in Europe, They are also a leader in the branded olive oil category the most important brand being Bertolli. They are the largest seller of packet tea in the world through our Lipton and Brooke Bond brands. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UN. Barclays assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Unilever from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unilever from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.50.

UN opened at $60.72 on Thursday. Unilever has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.4641 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.0% in the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

