Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrun from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.50 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 target price on Sunrun and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $194.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. Research analysts expect that Sunrun will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 49,478 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $843,105.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,460,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,930,004.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 103,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,486.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,665,881 shares of company stock valued at $48,755,482 and have sold 117,129 shares valued at $2,086,424. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,008.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.