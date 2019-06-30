Zacks Investment Research Lowers ROTORK PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ROTORK PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rotork plc is an actuator manufacturer and flow control company. Its operating segment consists of Process Control, Electric, Fluid Systems and Gears. The company primarily serves power generation, oil and gas, water and sewage, marine, mining and other industries. Rotork plc is headquartered in Bath, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of RTOXY opened at $15.43 on Thursday. ROTORK PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

