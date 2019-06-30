Zacks Investment Research Lowers Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier Oil PLC is engaged in oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company’s operations are located in the North Sea, Asia, Pakistan, Mauritania and the Falkland Islands, while simultaneously developing assets in Mexico and Brazil. The Company is focused on developing high quality assets in parts of the world where they have a strategic or operational advantage. Premier’s strategy is to grow shareholder value by investing in high quality production and development opportunities while maintaining exposure to upside value from successful exploration within a strict capital discipline framework. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Premier Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Premier Oil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Premier Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Shares of PMOIY opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.06. Premier Oil has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $1.95.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

