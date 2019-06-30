Zacks Investment Research Lowers Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piper Jaffray Companies is a focused securities firm dedicated to delivering superior financial advice, investment products and transaction execution within selected sectors of the financial services marketplace. They operate through two primary revenue-generating segments: Capital Markets and Private Client Services. Investment Research, an independent group reporting to the CEO, supports clients of both segments. The firm serves corporations, government and non-profit entities, and institutional investors on a national basis. “

Get Piper Jaffray Companies alerts:

PJC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Piper Jaffray Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

NYSE PJC opened at $74.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.44. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 52-week low of $61.35 and a 52-week high of $82.52. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.37. Piper Jaffray Companies had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $191.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Piper Jaffray Companies will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Piper Jaffray Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.