Zacks Investment Research Lowers Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. The company focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer. Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ODT. ValuEngine raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ ODT opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. Odonate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $37.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 384,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 93,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.92 per share, with a total value of $2,334,804.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,393,077 shares of company stock valued at $36,230,094 over the last three months. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 477,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 20,513 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 1,187.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 311,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 22,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

