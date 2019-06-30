Zacks Investment Research Lowers Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

Get Moog alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Moog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moog presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.00.

NYSE:MOG.A opened at $93.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.65. Moog has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.67.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $718.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.98 million. Moog had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moog will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moog (MOG.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.