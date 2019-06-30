Zacks: Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $27.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.53 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Guaranty Federal Bancshares an industry rank of 104 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In related news, Director John F. Griesemer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John F. Griesemer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $68,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,600 shares of company stock worth $200,022. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.16% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GFED remained flat at $$23.25 during midday trading on Friday. 1,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $104.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.01. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

