Zacks: Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Given $60.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Great Southern Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $60.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Great Southern Bancorp an industry rank of 104 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSBC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of GSBC stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.85. The company had a trading volume of 76,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.48. The firm has a market cap of $849.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.06. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $61.65.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 28.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total value of $56,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,220.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,230 shares of company stock valued at $816,751. 23.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 201,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 195,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

